BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The top-seed Canisius softball team is hosting the MAAC Tournament here at the Demske Sports Complex this weekend, and in their first game in the tournament, the Griffs faced five-seed Marist on Thursday afternoon, the only team to sweep Canisius in MAAC play this season.

The Griffs get on the board first. In the bottom of the first, Destiny Falquez slips one up the middle to centerfield. Christie McGee-Ross trades places with her and scores from second. It’s now 1-0.

Two batters later, Lindsi Dennis sneaks it through the 3-4 hole to score Julissa Garcia and give the Griffs the 2-0 lead.

And the hits keep on coming for Canisius! Sophia Recrosio blasts one to left center field and brings two Griffs home. Canisius takes a commanding 4-0 lead after one inning.

The Red Foxes cut the Canisius lead to 4-2 in the fourth, but the Griffs make it a three-run game again in the bottom of the frame when Saige Alfaro slaps it to third and beats the throw to first. Tiara Johnson comes home, it’s now 5-2.

That would be the final score in this one. Canisius will face Iona at 11 am on Friday in the next round of the MAAC tournament.