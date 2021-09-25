Canisius cruises to 66-0 shutout over St. Joe’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was rivalry weekend at the Straszky Complex as St. Joe’s and Canisius clashed on Saturday afternoon.

First quarter action, Marauders go to punt but it’s blocked by Canisius!!! The Crusaders recover the ball on the 22-yard line.

On the very next play, Tyler Baker slings it to the end zone, and the Doctor is in the house!!! Michael Doctor snags it in stride for the touchdown, it’s now 14-0 Canisius.

Second quarter now, Cureem Hathcock gets the ball and takes it 45-yards down the sideline and in for the score!! Crusaders jump out to a 24-0 lead.

On the next Canisius drive, Rod Miller takes the handoff, runs into the pile and bullies his way over the goal line for the touchdown. It’s now 31-0.

Less than five minutes left in the half, Baker throws a dart over the middle to Doctor in the end zone to give the Crusaders the 38-0 lead.

Canisius sets a new rivalry series record for points scored in today’s 66-0 shutout over St. Joe’s. The Crusaders remain perfect in the season, St. Joe’s is still winless.