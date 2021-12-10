Canisius cruises to 86-34 win over East Buffalo

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius Crusaders opened up their 2021-22 campaign on the hardwood on Friday night as they played East Buffalo in the Tom Keenan Memorial Tournament.

After a quick Crusader basket, East ties it up when Michael Jackson drives in from the top of the key and lays it in. It’s now 2-2.

But from there, Canisius would turn up the heat. A few minutes later, Shane Cercone slings it to Connor Schuster in the corner for the three to give the Crusaders the 11-2 lead.

With a minute and a half left in the first, Luke Granto gets it to Cercone who knocks it down from the wing. That caps off a 16-0 run for Canisius. It’s 18-6 at the end of the quarter.

Second quarter now, Cercone steals it and sends it to Granto for the layup. Canisius up 25-8.

Halfway through the second, Cercone again with the steal and this time he takes it in for a one-handed jam to give the Crusaders the 35-8 advantage.

Canisius would head into the half up 46-16, and would score 40 more in the second half to top East Buffalo 86-34 in their season opener. The Crusaders will play Albany Academy in the Tournament Championship game on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now