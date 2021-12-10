Canisius cruises to 86-34 win over East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius Crusaders opened up their 2021-22 campaign on the hardwood on Friday night as they played East Buffalo in the Tom Keenan Memorial Tournament.

After a quick Crusader basket, East ties it up when Michael Jackson drives in from the top of the key and lays it in. It’s now 2-2.

But from there, Canisius would turn up the heat. A few minutes later, Shane Cercone slings it to Connor Schuster in the corner for the three to give the Crusaders the 11-2 lead.

With a minute and a half left in the first, Luke Granto gets it to Cercone who knocks it down from the wing. That caps off a 16-0 run for Canisius. It’s 18-6 at the end of the quarter.

Second quarter now, Cercone steals it and sends it to Granto for the layup. Canisius up 25-8.

Halfway through the second, Cercone again with the steal and this time he takes it in for a one-handed jam to give the Crusaders the 35-8 advantage.

Canisius would head into the half up 46-16, and would score 40 more in the second half to top East Buffalo 86-34 in their season opener. The Crusaders will play Albany Academy in the Tournament Championship game on Saturday.