Canisius downs Lancaster 3-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 10-1-2 Lancaster Legends and 8-4-3 Canisius Crusaders met for the second time in two days on Saturday when the Crusaders played host at Northtown.

Scoreless through the first period, but Canisius gets on the board first! Just under a minute and a half into the period, Jaden Riley takes advantage of a missed Lancaster pass and takes it all the way down for the unassisted goal to make it 1-0.

Nobody would score again until the last 10 seconds of the second, Jonah Ahrens finds the back of the net for the Lancaster goal to tie it up at one a piece to end the period.

But that late period goal would be Lancaster’s only score of the game. Canisius added two more, courtesy of Ryan Laschinger and Alex Setteducati in the third to down the Legends with a final score of 3-1.