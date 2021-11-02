Canisius downs O’Hara in Monsignor Martin volleyball semis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius Crusaders hosted Cardinal O’Hara on Tuesday night in the Monsignor Martin semifinal game. Winner plays St. Joe’s in the championship on Friday.

The Crusaders wasted no time in this one. Early on, Matthew Marusza sets up Tommy Lynch who gets the kill on the back line. It’s 2-0 Canisius.

A few minutes later, Marusza gets the ace for the 10th straight point to open up the game.

Later in the set, Canisius up by 12. Marusza puts it up high for Henry Weimer who slams it down. It’s now 18-5.

Set point, Marusza gets the ace for the win. Canisius takes the first set 25-8.

The Crusaders roll to a 3-0 victory over O’Hara. They will play St. Joe’s in the Monsignor Martin championship game on Friday at 5pm at Nardin.