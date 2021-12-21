Canisius edges out Nichols 85-76

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a battle of two of the top teams in Western New York, Canisius traveled to take on Nichols in a highly contested matchup on Tuesday.

Third quarter, Luke Granto knocks the ball loose, Eddie Cosgrove picks it up and sends it to Shane Cercone who banks the layup. Canisius takes a 53-44 lead.

With just under two minutes left in the third, Vikings get the defensive rebound and toss it down the court to Jalen Duff for the layup off the boards. Nichols trailed 61-52 after three.

Canisius opens up the fourth quarter hot. Cercone snags the rebound and takes it coast to coast to finish with the layup in transition, it’s now 65-52.

But the Vikings turn it up from there. Parker Rey steals it and gets it to Jayke Rainey who knocks down his second straight three from the corner to make it 65-58.

Five minutes left, Declan Ryan steps back and knocks down a shot from just inside the key. It’s now 71-60.

But the Vikings keep crawling back. Duff tosses it to Rainey for the three to make it 79-74 with under a minute left.

The Nichols comeback would not be enough. Canisius holds on to win it 85-76.