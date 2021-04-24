Canisius football rolls to 48-7 victory over St. Joe’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius and St. Joe’s met for the second time in two days, but instead of the volleyball court, this time it’s on the gridiron. Both teams coming off of COVID pauses on Saturday.

The Crusaders get the ball first and after driving down the field, Tyler Baker hits Josh Fillion who takes it in for the touchdown. Canisius leads 7-0.

After forcing the Marauders to punt, Baker keeps the ball and turns on the jets! He takes it 70-yards to the house for the score to give the Crusaders a 14-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, the ball tips off the hands of a Joe’s player and is recovered by Michael Doctor! Crusaders take over on the 20-yard line.

On the next play, Baker heaves it up to a wide open Max Dowling who strides in for the touchdown. It’s now 21-0.

Canisius stands up on defense and forces a turnover on downs deep in Marauder territory, and just a few plays later, Joe Dixon goes up the gut for the fourth Crusader TD of the game, making it 28-0.

In the final minute of the first quarter, Nicholas Ciriello jumps in front of a Joe’s pass and turns it into a pick six to give the Crusaders a 34-0 lead at the end of the first.

Second quarter, more of the same. Cureem Hathcock bulldozes his way in for the touchdown. It’s now 40-0.

The Crusaders would score one more touchdown and allow Joe’s to get into the end zone just once. Canisius comes away with the 48-7 victory.