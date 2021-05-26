Canisius football coach Rich Robbins leaving Crusaders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After ten seasons as the head football coach at Canisius High School, Rich Robbins announced he will be leaving Buffalo to relocate to Florida to be closer to family.

Robbins is on the heels of coaching the Crusaders to their second straight Monsignor Martin championship, the team’s third in four seasons. In his tenure with Canisius, Robbins has three state championships, two undefeated seasons and seven Monsignor Martin titles.

He leaves the Crusaders with a 78-29 record, the second-most wins of any football coach in school history.

“There is no good time to step aside,” Rich Robbins said. “This past year has made me realize even more the importance of being closer to family, but I am going to miss Canisius. We built a football family here where everyone cares about each other on and off the field. I am confident that the coaches and players will continue with that caring attitude, championship mindset and are poised to achieve even more success.”

The hunt for the next head coach of the Crusaders begins immediately. Robbins’ replacement will be taking over a highly talented team. Canisius is still the reigning Catholic state champs (after no state championship game was played in the 2020-21 season). On the field, the Crusaders have weapons on both sides of the ball, most notably four-year starting quarterback Tyler Baker and 2020-21 All-Catholic MVP in rising senior Nik McMillan.

“A priority for any coach is to leave the program in a better spot than when he arrived,” Canisius Director of Athletics Jim Mauro said. “Rich, his staff, and players have brought us to great heights. I’m extremely confident that we will attract another high-quality coach to guide our program forward.”

Canisius says Robbins’ teams sent seven players to the NFL, including two draft picks.