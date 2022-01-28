Canisius hockey cruises to 4-1 victory over St. Joe’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius and St. Joe’s took their storied rivalry to the ice on Friday afternoon at the North Buffalo Rinks.

Late in the first, the Crusaders net their second goal in less than a minute as Ben Boersma steals the puck and lifts it into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

But a few minutes later, from the breakaway Will Plewa shoots and Samuel Bresnock gets his stick on it for the goal. Joe’s trailed 2-1 at the end of the first.

Second period now, Alex Schmidt shoots it and his guys get it done by the net with the tap in goal by Luke Braun. Canisius leads 3-1.

Three minutes later, Nolan French sends it to Braun for the beautiful bar-down goal to give the Crusaders the 4-1 advantage.

That would end up being the final score from North Buffalo as Canisius gets the win on Friday. The teams meet again on Saturday at 8:25 at Buff State.