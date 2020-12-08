Canisius hockey pauses team activities due to positive COVID test

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — COVID-19 has paused Canisius hockey team activities following a positive test to a member of the Griffs Tier 1 personnel (student-athletes, coaches, managers, and support staff).

Due to the positive test, Canisius has postponed their home and away series against Mercyhurst, schedule for December 10th and 12. The teams plan to reschedule both games at a later date.

Canisius says they are conducting contract tracing and will take all appropriate measures in cooperation with the Erie County Department of Health.