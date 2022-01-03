Canisius keeps Timon at bay to win 61-51

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius hosted Timon on Monday in a battle between two of the top teams in Western New York to open up the new year.

Second quarter action, Timon starts their comeback when Malachi Parker steps up and banks the short jumper. Tigers trail 25-12.

A few minutes later, Kevin Thompson snags the ball off the defensive rebound and takes it down the court and finishes with the midrange jumper. It’s now 26-18.

Right before the end of the first half, Luke Granto goes up and misses, but Eddie Cosgrove is there for the putback basket. Canisius led 31-22 at the break.

Third quarter now, Thompson steps back and drains the three from the wing. Timon trails 35-27.

With just seconds left in the third, Shane Cercone steals the inbounds pass and takes it coast to coast for the layup to give Canisius the 40-34 lead at the end of the quarter.

Timon continues to stay in the hunt in the final quarter of play but Canisius hangs on to win it 61-51.