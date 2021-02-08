Canisius MBB scheduled to play at Quinnipiac on Friday

Canisius head coach Reggie Witherspoon directs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a 37-day hiatus from playing a game, the Canisius Golden Griffins are finally set to play Quinnipiac on Friday. The Griffs have not played a game since January 2nd due to several lengthy COVID-19 pauses.

Canisius will travel to Hamden, Connecticut for a 1pm matchup with the Bobcats on Friday, and will turn around and play again on Saturday at 1pm.

In the latest MAAC schedule adjustment, Canisius is now slated to travel back to Connecticut on February 19-20th for a pair of road games at Fairfield. The Griffs will host Manhattan at the Koessler Athletic Center February 26-27th before closing out the 2020-21 regular season at Niagara on March 4-5th.

The Griffs are 3-3 overall and 3-3 in MAAC play after sweeping Saint Peter’s back on January 1-2, at the Koessler Athletic Center. The current 37-day pause is the third-longest active stretch without a game, behind Howard (52 days) and Iona (47 days).