Canisius men’s hockey downs Air Force 4-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius men’s hockey team hosted Air Force in an AHA matchup on Friday night at the HarborCenter.

The Griffs get on the board in the first period when Max Kouznetsov slaps it in from the face-off circle for the first goal of the game. Canisius led 1-0 after one.

Second period action now, Mitchell Martan shakes off the defender and buries the puck in the back of the net to give the Griffs the 2-0 advantage.

Canisius breaks the game wide open in the third. Lincoln Erne flips it to a wide open Simon Gravel who drills it into the bottom corner. It’s now 3-0.

A few minutes later, Ryan Miotto breaks free and sends it towards the net for Alex Ambrosio to tap in. Canisius takes a 4-0 lead.

Air Force would score two goals late in the third but it wouldn’t be enough. The Griffs come away with the 4-2 win.