Canisius High School names Bryan Gorman interim head coach of football team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius High School announced on Thursday that they have appointed Bryan Gorman as the interim head coach of the Crusaders football team for the upcoming 2021 high school football season. Gorman has been the head coach of the Canisius JV football team for the last nine seasons, leading the Crusaders to a 58-12 record.

“Being a part of the Canisius football program the last 15 years has been a great experience for me and my family,” Gorman said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the successful blueprint left by Coach Rich Robbins and I’m excited to take on this new challenge. I’d like to thank Canisius for allowing me the opportunity to carry on the tradition.”

Gorman takes over as the head coach of the Crusaders after former head coach Rich Robbins announced in May that his family would be moving down to Florida this summer.

“Bryan has shown tremendous growth as a coach during his time here at Canisius,” Canisius Athletic Director Athletics Jim Mauro said. “His familiarity with our players, coaches and overall workings of our program will allow us to move along in a steady fashion in 2021.”

Gorman played football at SUNY Cortland where he earned his bachelor’s in physical education/health. He also holds a master’s in physical education/health from Canisius College. Prior to becoming the Canisius JV football coach, Gorman served as an assistant coach with the Canisius varsity football team for six years.

The Crusaders enter the 2021 football season as back-to-back Monsignor Martin champions, and the reigning Catholic State Champions from the 2019 season.