Canisius, Niagara to play in Western Pod in 2020-21 Atlantic Hockey season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius and Niagara finally have a start date in mind for the 2020-21 hockey season. The Atlantic Hockey Association announced its return to play plan for the 28-game season that will start the weekend of November 13-14.

The league will be divided into eastern and western pods to mitigate exposure during travel for member teams. Canisius and Niagara are in the western pod, and each team will face regional foes Mercyhurst, RIT, and Robert Morris a total of five times throughout the season. They will also play Air Force twice, and new member school Long Island University twice as well.

The 2021 Atlantic Hockey Tournament will include all 11 teams and be played over three weekends, culminating with a return to Buffalo’s LECOM HarborCenter for championship weekend March 19-20. As for the seeding for the tournament, the league will determine seeds based off of points percentage, rather than just points.

Canisius Golden Griffs 2020-21 Schedule by Opponent

Air Force – Feb. 26 (Away), Feb. 27 (Away)

LIU – Jan. 29 (Home), Jan. 30 (Home)

Mercyhurst – Dec. 10 (Home), Dec. 12 (Away), Jan. 2 (Home), Jan. 3 (Away), Feb. 13 (Home)

Niagara – Dec. 22 (Away), Jan. 22 (Home), Jan. 23 (Away), Feb. 4 (Home), Feb. 6 (Away)

RIT – Dec. 17 (Home), Dec. 19 (Away), Jan. 8 (Away), Jan. 9 (Home), Jan. 19 (Home)

Robert Morris – Nov. 27 (Away), Nov. 28 (Home), Jan. 14 (Home), Jan. 16 (Away), Feb. 12 (Away)