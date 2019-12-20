Canisius Offense Is Balling

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius Crusaders have started the season off with a bang already. For a team that’s predominately known for their defensive play over the last couple of years, they’ve been attacking their opponents on offense as well.

The Crusaders are averaging 82.5 points per game through the first four games this season.

“When your defense is really good, it leads to easy buckets on offense,” senior Dewayne Vass said. “We have a really unselfish team this year so it’s a lot of extra passes and it’s hard for the defenses to catch up. We get a lot of wide open shots.”

“We’ve been running really well, moving the ball, everyone’s getting their points in, everyone’s getting the rock, everything’s been good on offense,” junior Max Dowling said.

Dominating on offense like the Crusaders have so far this season doesn’t just happen by chance. The cohesiveness the players have on the court stems from months of hard work.

“During practice every day we go over transition spots, who’s supposed to be where and everything,” senior Ishmael Fairclough said. “We’ve been doing this since mid October. At first we weren’t so good at it, but once we starting doing it every day, we got used to it and have perfected it.”

“It definitely starts with our captains, leading us on offense and defense, push us hard in practice, everything we do in the game happens in practice,” Dowling said. “We’re working on that all off season, every practice every week.”

“We always shoot extra after practice, we’re doing the little things after that’s needed to put up those extra points, it doesn’t come free.”

“It’s about practice. We run over our offensive plays and our transition spots like five times every practice so it’s really hard to be in the right spot,” Vass said.

The Crusaders have a couple more games to play in this decade. Canisus hosts McQuaid on Monday at 2:30, then they head down to Atlanta where they’ll play in the St. Pius Christmas Classic to ring in the new year.