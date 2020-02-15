Canisius outlasts St. Joe’s 77-67

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The oldest rivalry in WNY hit the hardwoods for the second time this season, and after a nail biter for the first meeting last month, Friday night’s match up was more of the same between Canisius and St. Joe’s.

First quarter action, Canisius jumps out to a quick lead, the three machine Joe Ciocca does what he does best and nails one from the top of the key. Crusaders up 6-2.

One minute later, Joe’s utilizing the big body of senior Greg Poland as he bodies up down low and banks the basket off the boards to make it a 8-7 game.

Two and a half minutes left in the first, from the block and steal Josh Haskell drains a three from way downtown to make it a one point game. It would stay close for the rest of the quarter, and we head into the final eight minutes of the first half tied up at 20.

Second quarter now, Crusaders get started with a huge three from Dewayne Vass from the corner making it 23-22 with Canisius on top.

But immediately after, Justin Glover with no regard for his body, he drives in hard and banks the basket and draws the foul. It’s now 24-23.

Under a minute and a half left in the second, off the block Eric Kegler finds Ishmael Fairclough who gets the bucket off the boards to bring Canisius up 38-30.

The Crusaders pulled away at the end of the second to head into the final half of play with a 44-32 lead, but just like the last meeting, this one came down to the very end. But also just like the last meeting, Canisius came out with the win over rival St. Joe’s, this time with a final score of 77-67.