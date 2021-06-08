Canisius outlasts St. Joe’s in Georgetown Cup slugfest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After Canisius came back from behind to take game one of the Georgetown Cup championship on Monday, St. Joe’s looked to win game two on Tuesday afternoon in order to force a decisive third game in the championship series.

The Crusaders take advantage of St. Joe’s mistakes early. Bottom of the first, Tommy Lynch skies one to shallow right field. The Marauders can’t get a hand on it and two Crusaders come home. Canisius takes a 3-0 lead.

After a pitching change for Joe’s, a few batters later, Drew Podlas blasts a shot into left field to score Christian Cabrera. Crusaders led 6-0 at the end of the first.

Bottom of the second now, Cabrera crushes a triple to the left field fence. Lynch comes home to give Canisius an 8-0 lead.

Joe’s gets on the board in the third, but really starts to open it up in the fourth. Jeremy Connor sends it to center field to score Brendan Bucello. Marauders cut the lead to 9-7.

Bottom of the frame, Crusaders extend their lead. Jacob LaDuca sends a chopper to third and two runners come home to make it a 13-7 ballgame.

Top of the fifth, Tristan Weigand slips one up the middle to centerfield. Jacob Haynes scores standing up, it’s now 13-9.

Top of the seventh now, Anthony Greco with a rip to right field to score Haynes. Joe’s making this a tight game! It’s now 14-11.

A few batters later, with the bats still hot, Buccelo blasts one out to the left field fence to score Weigand and Greco and make it a one run game, 14-13!

Joe’s would be unable to score again, and that would be the final. Canisius tops St. Joe’s 14-13 to win the 2021 Georgetown Cup!