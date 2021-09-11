Canisius runs away with 59-0 victory over Maritime/Health Sciences

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius Crusaders finally opened up their 2021 fall season on Saturday when they played host to Maritime/Health Sciences.

The Crusaders out to a great start in this one. Late in the second, Tyler Baker rolls out escaping pressure and heaves it up to Josh Fillion who makes the beautiful snag in the end zone to give Canisius the 45-0 advantage.

On the Falcons ensuing drive, Montrice Webster launches it but Ricco Brown is there for the interception! Canisius takes a knee and heads into the locker room for halftime.

Third quarter, Crusaders on a roll, Z’Aire Leonard gets the handoff and bulldozes his way down to the one-yard line.

Darrell Hamilton punches it in on the next play for the touchdown, it’s now 52-0.

The Crusaders score one more touchdown in this game and keep Maritime/Health Sciences out of the endzone for the entirety of the matchup. Canisius wins it with a final score of 59-0.