Canisius SAAC donates toys to Buffalo News Neediest Fund

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the season of giving, and the Canisius Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) did their part to help those less fortunate in this holiday season.

The Canisius SAAC raised $500 to then purchase over 40 toys to donate to The Buffalo News Neediest Fund, an organization that supports members of the Western New York community that cannot afford holiday gifts for their children. Canisius softball seniors Lindsi Dennis and Emily Nicosia and baseball junior Mike Mazzara then took that money to shop for the gifts to be donated.

Donating toys to The Buffalo News Neediest Fund has been a tradition for the Canisius athletic department for years, but in a year that fans couldn’t drop off toys at sporting events in person, the Canisius SAAC took over to ensure that the children of WNY would have gifts for the holidays.



Now in its 39th year, The Buffalo News Neediest Fund has formed into a holiday partnership with the United Way, Visually Impaired Advancement, Toys for Tots, FeedMoreWNY and others. All donated toys are distributed through the partnership, and any monetary donations are passed along to the FeedMoreWNY program.