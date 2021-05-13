Canisius softball drops first game of MAAC championship tourney

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2021 MAAC Championship Softball Tournament is underway in Buffalo this weekend, and two-seed Canisius opened up the tournament by hosting eight-seed Marist on Thursday afternoon.

Scoreless until the top of the third. Caroline Baratta gets all of that and cranks that ball over the centerfield fence for a solo home run. Red Foxes take a 1-0 lead.

Top of the fourth now, Hunter Hand sends it to short and is safe at first after a mishandle by the shortstop. Miah McDonald scores, Marist leads 2-0.

Next batter up, Baratta is walked, but Alyssa Grupp comes home on the passed ball to make it 3-0, Marist.

Top of the sixth now, Gianna Fazzolari tries to throw Grupp out sliding into third but the ball bounces off the shortstop’s glove and into the outfield. Grupp scores standing up from the fielding error, it’s now 4-0 Marist.

The Red Foxes add another run in the seventh to shut out the Griffs 5-0. Canisius will play in an elimination game on Friday at 11 am.