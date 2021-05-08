Canisius softball falls to Rider in game 1 of MAAC Semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s playoff time in Western New York!! Canisius softball is hosting Rider this weekend in the MAAC Semifinals.

Scoreless through the bottom of the third until Destiny Falquez smacks a grounder to short. A throwing error keeps her safe at first while Christie McGee-Ross scores standing up to give the Griffs a 1-0 lead.

A few batters later, Erin Hufford with a chopper up the middle to score Sophia Recrosio. It’s now 2-0 Canisius.

Griffs stay hot in the inning! Morgan Altman singles to left field, Hufford comes sliding in for the third Canisius run of the third!

But Rider responds in the top of the fourth. Jessie Niegocki blasts one deep to right centerfield. The Griffs rally and toss it home but not before Elena Gonzalez crosses the plate, Broncs cut into the lead 3-1.

Next batter up, Chaela Crowder with a slice to shallow right to score Niegocki and Grace Stansfield and tie the game up at three.

Top of the fifth now, Lani Moreno shoots a double to centerfield to bring Gonzalez home. Rider takes a 4-3 lead.

That would be the final run of the game. Canisius falls to the Broncs in the first game of the doubleheader.