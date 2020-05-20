Canisius student-athletes participate in virtual signing day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In what would normally be a celebration for Canisius High School senior student athletes at the Kennedy Field House, the 2020 seniors signing to play sports at the next level did so virtually this year.

13 Crusaders signed on the dotted line to play their sport in college on Wednesday, and in a Youtube video put together by the school, the student athletes announced their college choices.

13 Canisius senior student-athletes celebrated their achievement of going on to play collegiate athletics virtually on Wednesday.

These 13 commitments bring the total to 18 members of the Canisius class of 2020 who’ve so far formally announced their college athletic plans.

Lucas Beyer – cross country at Boston College

Jackson Boras – football at Miami, OH

Nigel Dabney – football at Alfred University

James Reilly Eagan – crew at Syracuse University

Elijah Haqq – football at Alfred University

Sam Harig – rugby at Ithaca College

Aidan Hart-Nova – crew at College of the Holy Cross

Oscar Neil – crew at Deerfield Academy

Pat Notaro – rugby at Loyola, MD

Evan Reimann – baseball at Erie Community College

Troy Toohey – soccer at St. Lawrence University

Dewayne Vass – basketball at Iowa Western Community College

Hugh Wolf – football at John Carroll University

Congratulations to the Crusader Class of 2020, and good luck in your future athletic and academic endeavors!