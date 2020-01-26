Canisius tops St. Joe’s 61-57

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius and St. Joe’s rivalry met on the hardwood for the first time this season, both teams unbeaten in Monsignor Martin play, and both looking to continue lengthy winning streaks.

Right out of the gate, Crusaders sling it to none other than the three machine Joe Ciocca who nails it from beyond the arc. Canisius starts the game with a 8-2 run, six of those coming from Ciocca’s three pointers.

But it doesn’t take long for Joe’s to catch up. Jaden Slaughter sends it to Justin Glover for the absolutely perfect three ball. Marauders comes back to take the 15-12 lead at the end of the first.

Second quarter action now, just watch this thing of beauty! Ciocca gets it beyond the arc, drives in, and hits Dewayne Vass with the behind the back pass for the layup! Vass would finish the second quarter with 11 points as Canisius led 31-30 at the half.

Crusaders open up the second half on fire! Canisius passing it around and hits Max Dowling who nails a three from the corner! It’s now 40-32.

Canisius attacked the third quarter, outscoring St. Joe’s 20-9 to head into the final eight minutes of play with a 51-39 lead.

That’s when the Marauders said, “not so fast!” Fourth quarter, Joe’s sends it around to Joshua Haskell who nails a three from the top of the arc, it’s now a three point game as St. Joe’s trails 53-50.

Under three minutes left to play, on the steal, Marauders get it to Justin Glover again, and again, that’s nothing but net! Joe’s down 57-53.

But Canisius is able to hold on in the final minutes of the game to seal their 18th straight victory over St. Joe’s with the 61-57 win.