BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the final stretch of the regular season for Monsignor Martin lacrosse, Canisius hit the road to take on St. Mary’s on Wednesday afternoon.

Second quarter, the Crusaders add to their lead when Billy Paladino slings it to William Dunn who rips it into the top corner to give Canisius the 9-0 advantage.

Just 20 seconds later, Canisius sends it around offensively and Walker Popko finishes with the bottom corner goal. It’s now 10-0.

The goals just keep coming for the Crusaders. 30 seconds later, Casey Laforce drives and snipes it from forever away to make it 11-0.

A few minutes later, Popko feeds it to Sean Keane who beats the goalie over the shoulder. It’s now 13-0.

The Crusaders keep putting the balls in the back of the net to top St. Mary’s 21-3.