Canisius volleyball outlasts St. Joe’s, 3-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The rivalry between St. Joe’s and Canisius spans across all sporting events, and on Tuesday the rivalry took to the volleyball court for the second time in less than a week. The undefeated Crusaders and 4-1 Marauders squared off at St. Joe’s, and this one was entertaining from the start!

First set, after a brilliant serve, Canisius sets up for the attack but Joshua Warrington goes up and over the net for the massive block! Joe’s leads 13-11.

A few minutes later, Marauders set it up and Ryan Lane spikes it to give the Marauders a 16-14 lead.

After the Nicholas Mayer serve, Canisius floats it over but Travis Nixon is there for the block and point! It’s now 19-17 Marauders.

Late in the set, the Crusaders set it up and Noah Weislo floats it over. St. Joe’s dives to try and save it but they can’t get there in time, Canisius takes a 22-21 lead.

With Joe’s leading 25-24, Zachary Reinhart makes the incredible dig, setting up Peter Gottler for the floater for the win! St. Joe’s takes the first set 26-24, handing Canisius its first lost set of the young season.

After trailing 6-1 in the beginning of the second set, the Crusaders get their footing. Canisius sets Noah Weislo up for the kill that knocks the Joe’s defender on his backside, it’s now tied up at eight a piece.

The Crusaders reign of terrors continues, a few minutes later the Marauders go for the attack but Canisius hits them with a double block to take a 16-8 lead.

Canisius runs away with it, toppling Joe’s 25-14 in the set. The Crusaders would not drop another set, beating Joe’s 25-21 and 25-10 in the final two.