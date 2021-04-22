Canisius volleyball preps for Monsignor Martin championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius Crusaders are just three set wins away a perfect season and their 21st straight Monsignor Martin title. On the eve of the championship game against rival St. Joe’s, the Crusaders are feeling confident, and more than anything, thankful.

“We feel great. We’ve got a lot of momentum coming into this game. We’ve been waiting a while since our season got cancelled earlier in the year, so we’re super excited to be playing in it, especially against Joe’s, our rival, so super excited and we feel good about it,” Canisius senior William Pieroni said.

“We know we’ve put the work in all year, even though it’s been a shorter year because of COVID, but we’re confident in ourselves,” Canisius senior Eric Geisler said. “We have a lot of chemistry because we returned everyone from our starting lineup last season, so that kind of helped in the COVID times with a shortened preseason, so we’re feeling good.”

“We’re excited, since it’s like the COVID season moved our season to the end of the year, I have one week of school left, so it’s the perfect way to end my time here,” Canisius senior Ian Roche said.

You couldn’t script a better Monsignor Martin championship game than St. Joe’s vs. Canisius. The Marauders were the only team to hand Canisius a set loss this season, preventing the Crusaders from winning every single game and every single set this year. Tomorrow’s matchup is sure to bring an added level of intensity.

“It’s a lot more exciting knowing we get to play our championship against Joe’s, and the fact that they did give us that one set loss, we want to get a little revenge for that,” Pieroni said.

“Both teams will be excited, they’re always good competition for us so we always get really hyped before the game, so we’re excited,” Roche said.

“Of course I could tell you ‘Oh, it’s just another game,’ but it’s not. When we play Joe’s it’s just more intense,” Geisler said. “It adds just another dimension to the game.”

The Crusaders and Marauders will meet at the Koessler Athletic Center on Friday at 6 pm. The winner will be crowned the Monsignor Martin champion.