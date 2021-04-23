Canisius volleyball wins 21st straight Monsignor Martin championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2021 Monsignor Martin boys volleyball championship featured the long-standing rivalry between St. Joe’s and Canisius on Friday night.

The Crusaders come out hot to open up the first set. Ethan Weislo sets up Ian Roche who slams it into the back corner to give Canisius the 3-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Noah Weislo passes to his brother who sets up William Pieroni for the kill. It’s now 8-3 Crusaders.

St. Joe’s makes a comeback later in the set. After an incredible save by Peter Gottler, Zachary Reinhart goes up for the attack but it’s blocked by Weislo and Pieroni. Reinhart goes back for the attack, and this time it goes off the hands of Weislo and falls onto the ground on the Canisius side. The score is 12-9.

Close game late in the first! After Joe’s sends it over, Connor Booth flies up to tap the ball onto the ground, giving the Crusaders the 19-15 lead.

Set point, Booth makes an amazing one handed save and Noah Weislo gets the kill. Canisius won the first set 25-18.

The Crusaders would win the next two sets to sweep St. Joe’s and win their 21st straight Monsignor Martin championship!