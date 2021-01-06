Canisius vs. RIT hockey postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday’s hockey game between the Canisius Golden Griffins and RIT Tigers has been postponed due to COVID-19 related protocols and contact tracing among Tier 1 members of the Canisius hockey program.

The Griffs and Tigers were set to play two more games this week, on Friday in Rochester and Sunday in Buffalo, and those games are now in question. Canisius will continue to work through the COVID-19 protocol and further contact tracing in the program.

The status of the games will be determined later on Wednesday.