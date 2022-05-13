BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a big 5-2 win over Marist in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Canisius squared off against Iona in the MAAC Tournament semifinals on Friday morning.

While the Griffs bats were hot early yesterday, today was a pitching duel from start to finish!! Iona pitcher Kara Zazzaro struck out seven Griffs on the afternoon, while MAAC Pitcher of the Year Megan Giese pitched a full seven innings, allowing only three hits, two walks, and a total of nine strikeouts on the day.

Scoreless in this one all the way through to the top of the seventh. Jamie Sheeran crushes one into deep leftfield that bounces off the Canisius outfielders glove for the solo homerun. Iona takes a 1-0 lead into the final frame of the game.

It all came down to the bottom of the 7th. With two outs, Sophia Recrosio smacks a shot to short and turns on the jets to keep the Griffs alive.

Zazzaro walked the next Canisius batter, so with two on base, Erin Hufford slaps it to short and dives in to beat the throw to first. Recrosio comes home, it’s a tie ball game.

Next batter up, Christie McGee-Ross walks it off with a knock up the middle. Canisius completes the comeback victory to top Iona 2-1 and advance to their second straight MAAC Championship game.