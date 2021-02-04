Canisius WBB cancels remainder of the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2020-21 season is officially over for the Canisius women’s basketball program, the Golden Griffins Athletic Department announced on Thursday.

The Griffs have not been able to play a game since December 20th at Saint Peter’s, and the current pause due to positive COVID-19 tests within the team’s Tier 1 personnel will keep Canisius off the floor until at least February 18th.

Along with the positive tests, the Golden Griffins have also sustained multiple injuries to players throughout the season, further inhibiting the ability to practice and play at full strength.

“Coming to this decision has been difficult process, but one that we all found to be in the best interest of our student-athletes,” Canisius head women’s basketball coach Scott Hemer said. “The women in our program did their best to remain diligent with the difficult Covid-19 protocols that we have in place, but quarantines and injuries were taking a toll on all of us.

“After listening to the team discuss how the constant uncertainty and endless unknowns have affected each individual member, we realized that this was creating a significant amount of stress and anxiety. I am proud of the resiliency that our players have demonstrated since they returned to campus in August. As is always the case, our staff is focused on the health and safety of our student-athletes. Although disappointing, we believe this decision the best for all parties involved,” Hemer said.

Canisius has only played in five games since the beginning of the season. This decision was made with the overall health and safety of the women’s basketball student-athletes in mind.

“The women in our program discussed the challenges of this most recent pause and made the difficult choice to end their competitive season,” Canisius Director of Athletics Bill Maher said. “The administration at the College supports their decision, as we have supported the choices made by all student-athletes at Canisius during this unprecedented time.

“Canisius will maintain its current schedule of competition in other sports and will continue to observe our rigorous health and safety protocols, which include regular testing for all student-athletes, based on guidance from Erie County, New York State and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.”