Canisius WBB pauses team activity due to positive COVID-19 test

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius women’s basketball team has paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test among a Tier 1 member, the athletic department announced on Sunday.

Tier 1 members include coaching staff, student-athletes, and team personnel.

The Golden Griffins were set to play Siena on Sunday at 1 pm, but the MAAC announced the postponement of the game due to COVID-19 protocol and contact tracing within the Canisius program.

Both games of the Canisius-Siena series have been postponed and will be played at the Koessler Athletic Center on February 19th and 20th.

Canisius’ trip to Iona on January 8th and 9th has been pushed back to February 5th and 6th.