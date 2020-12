BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius women’s basketball series against Siena, scheduled for Friday, December 18th and Saturday, December 19th at the Koessler Athletic Center, has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within Siena’s Tier 1 personnel.

Canisius, Sienna and the Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) are looking into when the series can be rescheduled.

The Golden Griffins will resume play on January 1st and 2nd for a series against St. Peter’s.