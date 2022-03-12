BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius Crusaders boys basketball team took on Fordham Prep in the Catholic Class A State Championship on Saturday afternoon at ECC.

Early in the game, Connor Schuster bounces it to Declan Ryan for the fadeaway to give the Crusaders the 6-2 lead.

In the final seconds of the first, Shane Cercone gets it in the corner and knocks down the triple. Canisius up 17-10 after one.

Into the second now, Crusaders sling it to Vinny Conroy who drains a corner three of his own to make it 27-12. Canisius led 41-22 at the half.

End of the third quarter, the Crusaders keep the foot on the gas. Cercone steps back and shoots the midrange jumper but Eddie Cosgrove is there for the buzzer beater putback basket. It’s 67-39 going into the final quarter of play.

In the fourth now, Cercone drives in and gets his own rebound for the layup to give the Crusaders the 81-45 advantage.

Canisius keeps the domination going through to the end to rout Fordham 85-49. The Crusaders have now win three of the last six CHSAA Class A state championships!

“It’s amazing. We’ve been waiting for this all year. Ever since I was in 8th grade. Obviously these guys are pretty happy, I’m stoked, I couldn’t be happier right now,” Canisius senior Connor Schuster said. “I don’t think I could put it into words, I’m just so happy right now.”

“This is a blessing. We’ve been waiting for this since my freshman year, when we were practicing and everything got cancelled because of COVID. I’m just very blessed to be here and be able to win the game,” Canisius junior Shane Cercone said. “It just feels amazing. We put so much work in, it was about four and a half months the whole season so now to be able to finally come and accomplish our goal, it’s a great feeling.”