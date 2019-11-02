Caps crush Sabres 6-1

Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13), of the Czech Republic, celebrates his goal with center Evgeny Kuznetsov, of Russia, during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres had their chances, but also gave Washington plenty as well in a 6-1 loss Friday night.

Buffalo has now lost two straight game for the first time this season.

Scoreless with a little less than 14 minutes to play in the opening period, Jack Eichel turned the puck over on a blind, backhanded pass, which allowed Jakub Vrana to skate free on a breakaway and bury his fifth goal of the season.

42 seconds later, following another turnover, Chandler Stephenson flipped the puck over the outstretched pad of Linus Ullmark to make it a 2-0 game.

Vrana would add his second tally of the night shortly after that and, by the time the first period buzzer would sound, the Blue & Gold would find themselves in a 4-0 hole.

Henri Jokiharju would pull Buffalo within 4-1 with his first goal of the season midway through the second period however, Washington would score the final two goals of the night to skate to victory.

The Sabres are back in action Saturday night to battle the New York Islanders, before heading overseas to Sweden for a two-game series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 8 and 9.