BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans are not allowed to attend the Blue Jays game being played in Buffalo Tuesday night, but their presence will still be felt.

Over the past week, officials at the ball park have been filling seats with cardboard cut-outs of fans.

The Buffalo Bisons tweeted out a photo featuring a cut-out of Bisons super-fan Mark, who’s known for his season ticket spot in the stands.

The teams says he’s right where he should be.