Cardinal O’Hara girls trounce Mount St. Mary 73-34

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The top-ranked Cardinal O’Hara Lady Hawks traveled down the road to take on Mount St. Mary on Wednesday night, and once the Lady Hawks got started, they didn’t take their foot off the gas pedal.

After jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first 40 seconds of the game, O’Hara added to their lead when Aaliyah Parker jumped in front of the Thunder pass and takes it coast to coast for the layup to give the Lady Hawks a six point advantage.

Mount scores their first points of the game when Alex Kiedrowski gets the ball in the paint and bullies her way in for the layup and draws the foul. Thunder trails 12-2.

Cardinal O’Hara would lead 14-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Second quarter now, Amelia Strong brings it down and slings it out to Courtney McClawey who banks the three from the corner to give O’Hara a 19-6 lead.

A few minutes later, Sydney Mountain drains a three from forever away. Lady Hawks take a 28-6 lead with four minutes left in the quarter.

O’Hara led 36-9 at the half.

The Lady Hawks continued their reign of terror in the second half. Parker jumps in for another steal early in the third quarter and finishes with a layup in transition. It’s now 40-11.

Mount St. Mary starts to get the scoring going in the third. Alexis Roberts banks a three from the corner to start closing the gap, 44-14.

But O’Hara would keep the pedal to the metal with a 10-point rout. After snagging the rebound, Jade Rutledge sends it out to Parker who takes it down the court for the layup to give the Lady Hawks the 54-14 lead.

O’Hara led 59-22 after the third, and finished with a 73-34 victory over Mount St. Mary. The Lady Hawks remain undefeated on the season.