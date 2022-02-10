Cardinal O’Hara senior Jade Rutledge exemplifies strength and perseverance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When you watch Cardinal O’Hara senior Jade Rutledge play basketball, she’s everywhere on the court. An integral part of the Lady Hawks, Jade describes her position as “everything,” because she really does it all.

While Jade can be found hustling up and down the floor and building her teammates up in games and at practice, you would never know the pain that she and her family has been dealing with behind the scenes for months.

On September 2nd, 2021, right at the beginning of Jade’s senior year at O’Hara, her father Brandon suffered a heart attack that left him without oxygen, resulting in an anoxic brain injury. The former corrections officer has been in a coma ever since.

“It’s been different, of course it would be different, but when it comes to that, I try to stay high hopes for [younger brothers] Jace and Jordan,” Jade Rutledge said. “Me still being here, doing this, it’s all for them and my mom and dad, but mostly for them.”

“It’s tough. It’s tough. We miss her father, we miss him,” Jade’s mother Keri Rutledge said. “If he were able to be, he would be at every one of her games so far, but he’s not able to be here. I’m sure she misses him, seeing him in the crowd. At home, she is a great help. From start to finish, when the incident happened, she was right there. It was a very horrific situation for us, but she came, I called her downstairs, she came and did everything she needed to do.”

“I did a lot of growing up in these last few months. I needed it, because I’m going to college soon, but I think I’m doing a good job. I’m trying to hang out with Jace and Jordan as much as I can and help her out as much as I can,” Jade said.

Even faced with this inexplicable tragedy, Jade continues to be a source of strength for her family, and her team.

“I mean if you didn’t know the backstory and the way she can come on the court and put things to the side until she gets off of the court, there’s maybe been one or two times I’ve had to say, ‘Hey J, you’re okay.’ Outside of that, she’s asking the other girls are they okay when things go bad or this that and the other,” Cardinal O’Hara girls basketball head coach Nick O’Neil said. “She’s been a godsend for a girl that’s been going through what she’s been going through. I wouldn’t trade her for the world, I wouldn’t want her to be another place.”

“I guess when I’m on the court, it’s not like I don’t remember, but I’m enjoying myself on the court so it’s not something that I think about,” Jade said. “Most of the time I have on a wristband that says his name, I play with it on my sock a lot. And when I’m in school, I try to hang out with my friends a lot, they make me laugh, they know what I’m going through, and they just like to make me smile.”

For Jade, basketball has been a source of fun, but her competitive nature has also helped her to excel on the court, and she’s helped the Lady Hawks’ to three consecutive Monsignor Martin championships in her time on the team.

While her performance on the floor has landed her a spot playing Division I basketball at Niagara University next year, Jade has also realized that basketball has been a sort of release for her while she’d going through these tough times.

“It’s actually a lot of help. I never really realized it until this year, I never realized how much I actually liked basketball and how you just think different when you’re playing it. You’re not thinking about everything else that’s going on in your life, you just think about the game,” Jade said.

“Niagara was a good choice because it wasn’t that far, and definitely after what’s happened it’s a great choice now because it’s still not that far, I can come home to see my family, and I still know a lot of them out there so I guess that’s also my family now too.

As the high school basketball season nears the end, Jade and her teammates are looking to get the 9th Monsignor Martin championship for Cardinal O’Hara, and have their sights set on making a deep run in the playoffs on the way to state.