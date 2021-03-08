Casey Candaele named Buffalo Bisons manager

Seattle Mariners’ Nelson Cruz, right, and first base coach Casey Candaele smile after Cruz hit a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Toronto Blue Jays have named former Bisons infielder Casey Candaele as the next manager of the Buffalo Bisons.

Candaele is entering his third season as a manager within the Blue Jays organization, and fourth overall as a manager. In 2018, he was the manager of the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays of the Florida State League in 2018, and the short-season Vancouver Canadians of the Northwest League in 2019. In 2020, he oversaw all Blue Jays minor leaguers that were not assigned to the club’s alternate training site in Rochester.

Prior to joining the Blue Jays, Candaele was the Seattle Mariners first base coach and outfield/baserunning instructor in 2016 and 2017. He also spent five years in the Texas Rangers organization as minor league coordinators. From 2000-2010, Candaele held various coaching positions at San Luis Obispo (CA) High School and in summer collegiate baseball leagues.

Candaele spent 18 years in professional baseball, signing with Montreal in 1982. He spent three seasons playing with the Bisons, from 1995-97, where he played in 270 games and averaged .265 with 79 extra base hits, 17 home runs, 113 RBI and 155 runs scored. He was an American Association All-Star in 1996 in a year he hit .311 with 66 runs scored in 94 games.

Candaele becomes the fourth former Bisons player to also manage the team in the modern era, joining Joel Skinner, Torey Lovullo and Bobby Meacham.

Returning to the coaching staff to work under Candaele are hitting coach Corey Hart, position coach Devon White and pitching coach Jeff Ware. Additionally, the Blue Jays have assigned development coach Jake McGuiggan, athletic trainer Caleb Daniel, strength and conditioning coach Justin Batcher, dietitian Kat Mangieri and mental performance coach John Lannan.