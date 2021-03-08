BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was Senior Night at the Northtown Center for Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home as they hosted Kenmore/Grand Island.

After a scoreless first period, CASH gets the first points on the board when Sara Barrett brings it down, beats the defender, and puts it in the top shelf for the goal! CASH leads 1-0.

Later in the period, Emma Guzdek brings it around the back of the net but Allison Hill is there to cover it up and prevent the goal.

End of the second, Ken/GI trying to tie it up. Ava Incorvaia shoots a zinger but Hannah Barrett saves it! CASH led 1-0 at the end of the first.

Third period action, Lilli Adimey shoots but it’s deflected, and her sister Maya Adimey is there to shoot it in for the goal! CASH takes a 2-0 lead.

CASH goalie Hannah Barrett stands on her head and finishes with a perfect 19/19 saves as CASH tops Ken/GI 2-0.