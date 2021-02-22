CASH tops Niagara County 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Girls high school hockey is in full swing as Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home hosted Niagara County on Monday night at the Northtown Center.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first few minutes of the game, CASH added to their lead after Allison Greene hits Sydney Spear who slaps it in for the goal. CASH would hold onto that 2-0 lead through the end of the first period of play.

Second period action, Natalie O’Brien takes it over the blue line and all the way through the defense and finishes off by chipping it in for the goal. Niagara County cuts the CASH lead 2-1.

But the score wouldn’t stay that way for long, less than a minute later, Emma Guzdek brings it down, takes it behind the net and banks the wraparound goal! CASH takes a 3-1 lead.

Two minutes later, the Lady Warriors again close the gap with a steal and goal from Amanda Jackson to make it a 3-2 game.

With seven and a half minutes left in the second, NiCo trying to clear the puck out of their defensive zone but Isabella Clary foils that plan with a massive slapshot from beyond the faceoff circle for the goal! It’s now 4-2 CASH.

Just over two minutes to play in the period, Lilli Adimey takes it down and scores the goal through the five-hole to give CASH the 5-2 lead, and that’s where the score would stay at the end of the second.

Niagara County would score one more but it wouldn’t be enough as CASH comes away with the 5-3 win.