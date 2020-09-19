Catching up with the Ferguson brothers before they meet in the NFL for the first time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson and his brother, Blake have shared everything about their football careers. They’re both long snappers, they both went to LSU and now they’re both in the NFL.

The Dolphins drafted Blake 185th overall in the sixth round of the NFL draft and now they’ll face each other for the first time in the NFL this Sunday as the Bills head to Miami to play the Dolphins.

And they said the trash talking started about five minutes after Blake was drafted.

News 4’s Heather Prusak caught up with Reid and Blake heading into Sunday’s game.