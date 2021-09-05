CFL QB shares what it’s like to play with Beasley, Sanders on same team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh Allen has the benefit of throwing to both Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley, a pair of very good receivers to compliment Stefon Diggs, but he’s not the first QB to have both Sanders and Beasley in his corps of pass catchers.

Bo Levi Mitchell is currently a QB for the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL. He’s a 2-time MVP and 2-time Grey Cup Champion in the CFL but before that he shared a huddle with Sanders and another future Bills star… Cole Beasley.

“Emmanuel is the kind of guy, I think he’s kind of like Mike Jordan,” Mitchell said. “He’s not going to stop playing until he beats you. The crazy thing about [Beasley] is the guy was not not good at anything. He could 360 dunk and he’s like 5’7″, 5’8″ if that. (not a big dude) yeah, not a big dude but in his mind he’s the biggest dude out there so.”

In 2008 and 2009, Sanders racked up 23-hundred yards receiving and 16 touchdowns, while Beasley had 900 yards and found the endzone 6 times.

“The compete level with those two is just off the charts,” Mitchell said. “Cole was a lot more reserved. Emmanuel wants you to know he’s the best player on the field and in college he was. He was hard to stop and when he scored he was throwing the ball in the air. Cole would catch the ball for a touchdown and hand it to the ref but he was at all times ready to talk trash if someone wanted to start it with him.”

Sanders and Beasley were both big time playmakers in college but their recipe for success had different ingredients.

“Cole was really hard to throw to in the beginning because I had never thrown to someone so twitchy,” Mitchell said. “That crossover sometimes he would cross me over with some of the moves that he did just trying to predict the throw a little bit and then Emmanuel had that smooth long stride and just that idea of like I don’t care if there’s 2 people covering me, 3 people covering me just throw me the ball and I will make a play for you and he always did man those were just insane athletic ability, work ethic was insane and just a blessing to throw to as a quarterback.”

Mitchell and Beasley weren’t only teammates they were also college roommates. You would think by spending that much time together, they would always be on the same page, but that wasn’t always the case.

“So with him he would get up there and do some of those shakes and some times it was so hard to predict what he was going to do,” Mitchell said. “I can’t tell you how many times he would break on a dig and I would throw a corner and there was nobody there and everybody is looking at me like what is wrong with this dude. I had those two guys as receivers and I can say it with pride now because of what I do but I led the nation in interceptions. 132 teams… that’s not easy to do.”

Mitchell is a big fan of the Bills offense with Beasley and Josh Allen. He watches the team on a regular basis so adding Sanders will only make it more intriguing.

“It’s a pleasure to throw to those guys and I know Josh is going to have a lot of fun with that,” Mitchell said.