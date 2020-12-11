Championships for high risk winter sports cancelled, all high risk sports postponed by NYSPHSAA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association cancelled the championships for 2021 high risk winter sports, and the postponement of all high risk sports until state officials grant authorization, NYSPHSAA announced on Friday.

The announcement affects the high risk sports of ice hockey, wrestling, lacrosse, football, basketball, volleyball, and competitive cheer.

This is the second year in a row that the winter sports championship has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NYSPHSAA says the increased travel, hotel accommodations, transportation logistics and planning for meals were major concerns in dealing with the state championships for the winter sports of bowling, basketball, boys swimming & diving, indoor track & field, competitive cheer, gymnastics, ice hockey, wrestling and skiing.

Increased infection and hospitalization across the stayed played into NYSPHSAA deciding to postpone all high risk sports.

Low and moderate risk sports are still scheduled to begin on January 4th.