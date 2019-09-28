Chargers’ Gordon expected to play after being activated

FILE – In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon rushes during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. A person familiar with the situation says Gordon will end his holdout and report to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Sept. 26. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because he wasn’t at liberty to publicly discuss the situation. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is expected to play Sunday at Miami after reporting to the team this week and ending his holdout.

The Chargers moved Gordon to the active roster Saturday. Coach Anthony Gordon was hoping to keep the fifth-year running back on a roster exemption this weekend, but Justin Jackson will not play after he suffered a calf injury during Thursday’s practice.

Gordon has had only three days of practice going into the game. He missed all of training camp and the first three games of the season due to a contract dispute.

Los Angeles (1-2) also promoted wide receiver Andre Patton from the practice squad due to injuries to Travis Benjamin and Mike Williams. Defensive end Chris Peace was waived and cornerback Dontae Johnson was released to make room for Gordon and Patton.

___

