Charges dropped against Bills’ DT Ed Oliver from May arrest in Houston

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On May 16th, Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was arrested in Houston for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon but those charges were dropped by the Montgomery County district attorney on Wednesday.

Oliver’s attorney Gary Patterson told News 4 that the charges were dropped said the charges were dropped because of the lack of evidence.

“We’re thankful that the DA determined that they had insufficient evidence to proceed with these charges. Ed Oliver, who has been innocent throughout this whole ordeal feels vindicated however he feels like he was violated in that he was not intoxicated,” Patterson told News 4 Sports on a phone call on Wednesday.

Patterson said Oliver blew a .000 on the breathalyzer the night of the arrest and the blood results came back negative to show there were no drugs in his system. That is also why the unlawfully carrying a weapons charge was dropped because in Texas it is legal to carry a pistol, gun, etc. in your car. The only time it becomes illegal is if the drive is intoxicated or charged with a criminal act, which he was not.

“Ed [Oliver] is a law abiding citizen, respectful to police officers, and he felt he was arrested for no reason,” Patterson told News 4 Sports.

Patterson also said the reported beer can between Oliver’s legs in his car on the night of the arrest is false. Patterson said the can did not contain alcohol but rather was an old beer can someone in Oliver’s car earlier in the day used as a spit can for tobacco. Patterson also said the can was not between his legs either.

Patterson said he has the can himself and the cops “assumed it was beer” since it was an open container. It was also on the side of his car door and not between his legs, Patterson said.

“He does want to thank all the fans that stood by his side and waiting until the evidence came in,” Patterson told News 4 Sports.

” I told him at the beginning that the call is gonna be in the blood evidence, it will dictate the outcome. It was all negative that’s why the charges are being dismissed,” Patterson explained.

On Wednesday, Oliver responded on twitter to an article regarding the arrest back in May from a Houston TV station:

Now y’all go back and read this article knowing that all my blood work came back clean!!!but I had a beer can between my legs get the f*** out of here how does a 5’8 officer se inside a window above his head anyway 🤔 how do 5 cop cars show up before I take a sobriety test huh🤔 https://t.co/ITKSdaUz8I — Ed Oliver (@Edoliver_11) July 22, 2020

The Bills drafted Oliver 9th overall in 2019. The team is set to open training camp on Tuesday, July 28th.