Chase-ing the Dream: Williamsville native hears name called in NHL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One Williamsville native heard his name called in the NHL draft last month as Chase Clark was selected by the Washington Capitals.

Chase Clark found a love for hockey at a young age. Watching Sabres goalies like Ryan Miller and Dominik Hasek gave him the dream of one day playing in the NHL.

“…going to bed just dreaming about making those saves, dreaming about those big moments like I love playing those big games, making those big saves because I grew up watching Ryan Miller, Dominic Hasek making those big huge gametime saves,” Clark said.

Now the Williamsville-native is on the path to achieving the lifelong goal. Clark was selected by the Washington Capitals in the 6th round, becoming the only U.S. born goalie drafted this year.

“I was just sitting in the living room with my mom and my sister and I saw my name up there it was just a big relief like tears of joy,” Clark said. “I just started crying, I just couldn’t believe it, it was a dream come true.”

But the dream is only beginning. Clark skates three times a week at the Harborcenter and plans to go to the U-S-H-L next year to continue working on his game.

“These are great skates,” Clark said. “I’ve got professional guys shooting at me, seeing those pucks, the speed and stuff is just incredible.”

He doesn’t know if or when he’ll make it to the NHL, but he’s doing what he can to make his dream become a reality.

“Right now just kind of push myself every day to get there as soon as possible, but I never know when that time will be, but whenever I get the opportunity just make the most of it and just keep on working towards it,” Clark said.

So now he begins the journey to one day make it to the NHL. He hopes to make Williamsville proud as he moves forward.

“It’s just incredible because you always believe that you’re going to get there, you’re going to get there but just being drafted in the support that I’m getting from everybody in Buffalo, the Washington fans reaching out too is incredible and I appreciate all. I can’t believe it.”