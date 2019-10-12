Cheektowaga Defeats Lake Shore 31-6

Cheektowaga moved to 5-1 on the season, and 4-0 in league play with the 31-6 win over Lake Shore. CJ Boyd scored a touchdown on a shovel pass from Aaron Smith late in the second quarter. Lake Shore falls to 2-4 on the year, and 1-3 in league play.
by: Jenna HarnerPosted: / Updated:
Cheektowaga moved to 5-1 on the season, and 4-0 in league play with the 31-6 win over Lake Shore. CJ Boyd scored a touchdown on a shovel pass from Aaron Smith late in the second quarter. Lake Shore falls to 2-4 on the year, and 1-3 in league play.