Cheektowaga tops Maryvale 29-14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga improved to 6-1 on the season with a 29-14 win over their crosstown rival, Maryvale, on Friday.

The Warriors struck first, with freshman running back Cameron Warburton scoring on a short 1-yard touchdown run. They would convert the two-point conversion to open up at 8-0 lead.

The offense would continue to click in the second quarter as Aaron Smith connected with Quantrail Moss to help the Warriors open up a 14-0 lead.

Maryvale would pull within 22-8 in the third before the two teams exchanged touchdowns in the fourth quarter.