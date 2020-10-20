Chiefs down Bills 26-17

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 19: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against A.J. Klein #54 of the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Bills Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 4-1 Buffalo Bills come into the game hosting the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. For the second week in a row, the Bills played in primetime, and for the second week in a row, the Bills sputtered in primetime.

After forcing the high-powered Chiefs offense to punt in their first possession, the Bills trounced down the field for an 11 play, 38-yard drive that ended in a career-high 48-yard field goal for rookie kicker Tyler Bass. Buffalo takes a 3-0 lead.

But the Chiefs responded on the very next drive. Patrick Mahomes takes his team 75-yards and ends in an 11-yard touchdown to tight end Travis Kelce to bring Kansas City up 7-3, and that’s where the score would stand at the end of the first quarter.

The Bills turn up the heat on their next possession. Buffalo puts together a 13-play drive, including an impressive 13-yard run by Josh Allen that brings them inside the Kansas City 30 yard line. A defensive pass interference call on the Chiefs puts the Bills at the four yard line, and a dart from Allen to Stefon Diggs who finished with a toe-drag touchdown in the end zone puts the Bills on top 10-7.

This one turned out to be a shootout in the first half! Kansas City goes the distance with a 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown to Kelce again. Harrison Butker missed the extra point, Bills trail 13-10 with just under five minutes left in the half.

Right before the end of the second quarter, Chiefs driving, and Travis Kelce fumbles the ball after AJ Klein punched the ball right out of his arm. Josh Norman recovered the ball, and Bills got it back with six seconds left in the half.

Allen connected with Diggs for a first down with one second left to get into field goal position for Bass, but Bass missed the 52-yard field goal wide right.

Bills trailed 13-10 at the half.

As much as the first half was a shootout, the third quarter was quiet on both sides. But right before the end of the quarter, the Chiefs put together an 82-yard drive that ate up 7:27 minutes. On fourth and inches within the 15, Darrel Williams goes up the gut for a 13-yard touchdown. Chiefs take a 20-10 lead.

Kansas City would kick a field goal with 9 minutes left in the game to go up 23-10.

The Bills wouldn’t be shut down so easily this week. Led by back to back big catches by Diggs and Cole Beasley, it’s Beasley that put a stamp on the end of the 75-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown. It’s now 23-17.

Buffalo was trying to put together a drive at the end of the fourth, but Allen is picked off by Kansas City, and that would be the final nail in the coffin for the Bills.

The Chiefs beat the Bills 26-17. Buffalo moves to 4-2 on the season.

Josh Allen threw for 122 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on 14/27 passes. Patrick Mahomes was 21-26 for 221 yards and two touchdowns.